See it: Man shot when gunman opens fire on Brooklyn street, police say

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gunman opens fire on Boerum Hill street in Brooklyn

Surveillance images of an unidentified gunman opening fire on a Brooklyn street, wounding a man, on July 26, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — The NYPD on Tuesday released chilling video of a gunman opening fire on a Brooklyn street, wounding a man and forcing a woman with a baby stroller to flee.

Police said it happened just before 9 a.m. Monday when an unidentified masked man fired several shots at another man, near the corner of Wyckoff and Hoyt streets.

Authorities said the 53-year-old victim was struck in the right foot. He was treated for his injuries at an area hospital, police said.

Surveillance video shows bullets fly as a woman pushing a child in a stroller stands nearby and another man runs in the opposite direction after entering the intersection.

The NYPD released the above footage in hopes the public could help identify the shooter. He was described as a man wearing a black balaclava, or head covering, and all-black clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Wild brawl erupts at Brooklyn pizza shop

Truck overturns on BQE, spilling vegetables, shutting down traffic

Brooklyn residents rally to save supermarket

'Neighborhood Stories': Keeping history alive in NYC communities

NYC Restaurant Week: Brooklyn's Tanoreen serving up Mediterranean and Middle Eastern goodness

Brooklyn senior starts community garden

More Brooklyn

Crime

Wild brawl erupts at Brooklyn pizza shop

Feds, NYPD team up to combat gun violence

Mom, 10-year-old girl killed in Queens DWI crash: NYPD

Man attacks 3 women in Inwood park in just over an hour: NYPD

Man attacks 3 women in Inwood park in span of an hour

Family of woman pushed down stairs speaks out

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter