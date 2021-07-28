Surveillance images of an unidentified gunman opening fire on a Brooklyn street, wounding a man, on July 26, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — The NYPD on Tuesday released chilling video of a gunman opening fire on a Brooklyn street, wounding a man and forcing a woman with a baby stroller to flee.

Police said it happened just before 9 a.m. Monday when an unidentified masked man fired several shots at another man, near the corner of Wyckoff and Hoyt streets.

Authorities said the 53-year-old victim was struck in the right foot. He was treated for his injuries at an area hospital, police said.

Surveillance video shows bullets fly as a woman pushing a child in a stroller stands nearby and another man runs in the opposite direction after entering the intersection.

Chilling video: Gunman opens fire on a Brooklyn street in broad daylight, wounding a man and forcing a woman pushing a child in a stroller to flee



Read more: https://t.co/xl7LYQDVOa pic.twitter.com/AKuGsywoxy — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 28, 2021

The NYPD released the above footage in hopes the public could help identify the shooter. He was described as a man wearing a black balaclava, or head covering, and all-black clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).