A kitten is stranded on the side of the BQE on June 1, 2022. The cat was later rescued. (Credit: John Debacker)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — One adventurous kitten almost lost one of its nine lives Wednesday — luckily, two volunteers arrived to bring the curious cat down safely.

The kitten was discovered sitting on the side of the BQE on 3rd Avenue between 8 and 49th Streets. According to John Debacker, the vice president of Long Island Cat Kitten Solution, someone reported the cat’s whereabouts to him about 5 a.m.





A kitten was captured Wednesday afternoon after being stranded on the side of the BQE. (Credit: John Debacker)

At that point, Debacker said, the kitten had reportedly been on the side of the highway for hours. Debacker and his friend, Eddie Stepinski, arrived on scene to perform a rescue mission at about 2 p.m.

Debacker told PIX11 News it only took 10 minutes to rescue the stranded cat. The NYPD helped Debacker and Stepinski by blocking off the road for the duration of the rescue.

As for the cat, it’s relaxing in a safer, and more comfortable, location — the Brooklyn Cat Cafe.

Video taken after the rescue of a stranded kitten on June 1, 2022. (Credit: John Debacker)