WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A baby was rescued from a burning apartment building in Williamsburg Thursday morning, video from the scene showed.

The fire broke out at a building on Moore Street near Manhattan Avenue around 1:45 a.m., FDNY officials said. The fire was reported on the third floor.

Nine civilians and two firefighters were injured in the blaze, according to the FDNY. Four of the civilians, including at least one child, and both firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A woman who lives in the building said her heater caught fire while she was sleeping. However, the official cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday.