BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Surveillance video shows the moment a hooded arsonist poured gasoline on the floor of a Bushwick bar Sunday and set it ablaze.

In the footage, which was released by police Wednesday, the man is seen dumping fuel inside the bar — Rash — before kneeling down to light it. The ignition causes obscures the camera briefly before the violent blaze is seen.

(Credit: NYPD)

“All the people in the bar suddenly rushed out screaming. I looked behind me … and there were enormous flames up to the ceiling. I was in disbelief,” said Rash owner Claire Bendiner told PIX11 News.

Police said two patrons, a 23-year-old woman and 25-year-old woman, were injured in the fire. They sustained minor burns and were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 20 and 30. Police said he is about 5-feet-9 inches tall and about 180 pounds. It is unclear if they are investigating the attack as a hate crime.

“We’re not really sure what the motive was. It is a queer bar, so maybe that had something to do with it or maybe it was a disgruntled customer. I’m not really sure,” Bendiner said.

The fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, but the owners vow to rebuild and reopen the bar.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).