Secretary of Energy tours NYC, highlighting clean energy jobs

BROOKLYN — While President Biden is in the middle of negotiating an infrastructure bill, his Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm toured the city Tuesday to see how clean energy jobs can be made.

Her first stop was at Revel’s newly unveiled fast charging stations in Brooklyn.

The company now has the largest universal electric vehicle fast charging superhub in the country located in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn with 25 chargers.

With billions of dollars waiting to be invested through President Biden’s infrastructure plan, Secretary Granholm was at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to see how this can be used as an example nationwide.

“We want to make sure we get the benefits of those investments including the jobs associated with installing the chargers and maintaining the chargers, et cetera, and the jobs associated with building the cars that will be charged there.”

She says her goal in highlighting clean energy jobs is particularly in communities that should be at front of the line.

“They may have suffered the injustices of having been exposed to environmental pollution for so long,” Granholm added.

She claims communities that have been disproportionately impacted by environmental pollution are the communities that will be invested in first and there are efforts to make it happen.

“It’s called the environmental Justice40 Initiative which means that 40% of the benefits or the investments that are being made right now, are being negotiated in Congress, should go to communities that are left behind,” she said.

She also visited Uprose in Sunset Park, a Latino organization focusing on sustainability and environmetal injustice.

From the roof of Uprose headquarters, members showed Granholm what Brooklyn offers when it comes to clean energy, pointing to wind turbines and offshore wind supply showing that when communities benefit off the knowledge of their citizens, powerful things happen.