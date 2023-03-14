BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Despite the swirling snow descending on New York City Tuesday, there are signs spring has sprung.

The first cherry blossoms of the season have bloomed at Brooklyn Botanical Garden after the flowers were spotted growing on the Okame trees, according to a BBG spokesperson. The garden’s cherry blossoms can be tracked on its CherryWatch site.

The Okame trees, which typically have the first flowers of the spring, can be found in the Cherry Cultivars Area, near Cherry Esplanade, the spokesperson said. A week after the Okame trees bloom, the cherry blossoms in the Japanese Garden should appear if there is a stretch of warm weather.

Last week, the Central Park Conservancy announced a new interactive Cherry Blossom Tracker Map, which offers the following:

Where to Go: Based on six key locations, whether east or west of the Reservoir, overlooking Cherry Hill, or just south of the Great Lawns

Based on six key locations, whether east or west of the Reservoir, overlooking Cherry Hill, or just south of the Great Lawns When to Go: Based on the Conservancy’s color-coded system outlining what areas are pre-peak, peak and post-peak

Based on the Conservancy’s color-coded system outlining what areas are pre-peak, peak and post-peak What to See: From the graceful weeping boughs of the Higan to the delicate white blooms of the Yoshino