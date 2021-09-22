Sears to close Brooklyn store, the last in NYC

March 22, 2017, photo shows Sears signage at its department store in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — It’s official. Sears is closing its Brooklyn location, the last of the chain’s New York City stores.

Transformco, the company that acquired Sears’ assets, said in a statement they plan to close the Flatbush location along Beverly Road on Nov. 24 “in order to redevelop and reinvigorate the property.”

“This location has potential for redevelopment within a variety of asset classes,” said Scott Carr, president of Real Estate for Transformco. “We intend to reinvigorate and maximize the value of the real estate to meet the needs of the Brooklyn market.”

The Brooklyn post had been in business for nearly 90 years, opening in 1932.

Transformco plans to implement a “go-forward store strategy” for Sears and Kmart, which would operate a diversified portfolio consisting of a small number of larger, premier stores with a larger number of small format stores.

The company plans to continue expanding its Hometown Stores and Home & Life stores in areas that had larger format stores.