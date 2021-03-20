Search for hit-and-run driver who killed man in Brooklyn: NYPD

A surveillance image of a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn on March 12, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

Police released a new photo on Saturday of a vehicle wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

Oscar Holford, 38, was hit by a vehicle on March 12 around 10:15 p.m. while crossing Shepherd Avenue at Pitkin Avenue in East New York, police said. He died at Brookdale Hospital on March 15, according to the NYPD.

Police on Saturday said the vehicle was a Nissan Altima and a released surveillance photo of the car.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).