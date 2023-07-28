CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The search continued on Friday for a 15-year-old who is presumed to have drowned after he and his brother swam in waters at Coney Island Beach Thursday, even though there were signs and flags posted saying that swimming was prohibited, and no lifeguards were on hand. Those were also the conditions on Friday, but they didn’t stop more people from getting fully submersed in the surf, even while search crews combed the waters for the missing teen.

One of those swimmers was Bio Moreta, who plunged in repeatedly, just a few dozen yards away from where an NYPD inflatable search vessel was searching for the 15-year-old.

“You don’t need to swim if there’s no lifeguard,” Moreta said. When asked why he was swimming then, in contradiction of his comment, he replied, “I’m an experienced swimmer.”

He was critical of the fact that there are no lifeguards on all of the western end of Coney Island.

Norm Finkelstein, a local resident, agreed.

“You start recruiting in September,” he said, “You’ll have lifeguards. You don’t have lifeguards?” he continued, “That’s just baloney.”

Outrage over a lack of lifeguards was a theme all day on the beach at West 22nd Street, where Thursday’s presumed drowning took place.

It happened at around 12:40 p.m., according to police. That’s when the 15-year-old, identified by his family as Markel Aristis, and his brother Aaron Aristis, 14, were in danger in the surf, according to eyewitnesses.

Good Samaritans jumped in to help, and after somebody called 911, police, firefighters and lifeguards joined the rescue. They were able to pull Aaron, the 14-year-old, to safety, but could not find Markel, the 15-year-old.

The rescue was called off after about three hours, and then resumed on Friday.

While it was underway, people swam laps in the surf between the jetties, body surfed, plunged under waves, and waded in up to their necks, all while no lifeguard was there, and dozens of red flags emblazoned with the words “No Swimming” flapped in the ocean breeze on the beach.

Every 20 minutes or so, Parks Department workers would show up on beach buggies or on foot, blow their whistles, and demand that people get out of the surf in which the search for the teen was still underway, and where rip currents were known to be offshore.

One of the swimmers, Helen Carr, said that she wasn’t pleased with the scene.

“They should put instead of these people,” she said, referring to the Parks Department workers, “they should put lifeguards instead.”

Some of the Parks Department workers, who did not want their names used because they didn’t have permission to comment publicly, said that they’re frustrated with the situation because they’re doing their jobs, they said, but each time they order people out of the water, people go right back in, minutes after the Parks workers leave.

Often times, they said, families with children are in the surf.

One mother, whose elementary and pre-school-aged children were with her in the surf, said that they were in the water because they all needed a break.

“You stay at home with three kids and see how that goes,” said the mother, who declined to give her name, as she chased her toddler.

For its part, the New York City Parks Department issued a statement: “Because of the continued lifeguard shortage, we opened all of our beaches and pools this year at limited capacity. Our goal is always to accommodate as much swimming space as possible. We urge New Yorkers – only swim in open sections of the beach during lifeguard hours.”