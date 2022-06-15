BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was pronounced dead Wednesday morning after being dragged several feet by a truck he collided with.

The 49-year-old scooter driver was riding near Palmetto Street and Central Avenue about 11:49 a.m. when he clipped the tail of a truck that was turning onto Palmetto Street, police said. The victim was dragged several feet before the truck driver stopped.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The truck’s driver remained on scene. At this time, no charges are being filed against them.

