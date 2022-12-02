PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are hunting for a young woman who threw an acid-like substance into the face of another strap hanger for no apparent reason.

“She was aggressive with her words and with her body language,” the 21-year-old victim told PIX11 News.

The victim wants to remain anonymous, but she shared with PIX11 News pictures of the severe burns to her face.

Police said it happened early Friday morning. The victim was heading to her job at Kings County Hospital.

In a video taken by the victim, the woman splashed an unknown chemical substance on the victim’s face.

“Me being a New Yorker born and raised, I knew this wasn’t going to end in a good way,” the victim told PIX11 News when asked why she knew to take the video and still pictures.

Police said the attacker got into a verbal dispute with her victim on the southbound platform of the Nostrand Avenue and Winthrop Street station.

The suspect allegedly followed the victim up the stairs and flung the substance in her face, which is currently thought to be acid.

“She was following me throughout the station and then followed me up the stairs, and before I knew it, she threw acid on my face,” the victim told PIX11 News.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital and transferred to the Jacoby Hospital Burn Unit in the Bronx.

Less than 12 hours after the attack, police had already put up posters offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the attacker, who is described as being of medium build and between 20 to 30 years old.

The MTA released a statement and said:

This perpetrator needs to face justice and, if appropriate, get serious mental health treatment.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be fully okay. This was a traumatic experience,” the victim told PIX11 News. “I have a few signs of PTSD. So mentally and physically, there’ll be scars on my face for the rest of my life.”

The victim is still in Jacoby Hospital, awaiting word if she will need surgery.