Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Downtown Brooklyn

A bronze statue of the late United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was unveiled Friday morning in Brooklyn.

The statue will permanently reside at the City Point development in downtown Brooklyn.

The unveiling was held in March to align with Women’s History Month, just days before what would have been the late justice’s 88th birthday on March 15.

“In her lifetime, Justice Ginsburg championed countless crucial causes. This statue is just a small reminder that we all need to set the highest possible standards for ourselves and society,” Chris Conlon, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Acadia Realty, said in a statement when the statue was announced in October.

“From the people who work here, to the diverse shoppers and shopping at City Point, everyone feels welcome, equal, and respected. We are honored to have this great statue grace our property, and to bring Justice Ginsburg’s ‘path marking’ spirit back to Brooklyn to inspire us for generations.”

Public viewings for the statue will begin Friday afteernoon, according to City Point.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors are recommended to make a reservation to view the statue.

Artist duo Gillie and Marc designed the statue as part of their “Statues for Equality” series, which has already installed 10 sculptures of women around New York City. Ginsburg’s figure is the eleventh in their series.

“We had the honor and privilege to create Justice Ginsburg’s likeness in everlasting bronze as a part of Statues for Equality,” the artist duo said in October. “The final statue, which she endorsed, reflects her wish to be depicted in a dignified manner.” The artists continue, “With the two steps on its large base representing the Supreme Court and the climb she made to get there, the work is designed to provide the public with an opportunity to stand at her side, and gain inspiration from her journey fighting for equal rights.”

Celebrating #WomensMonth with the unveiling of the Late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg bronze statue at City Point. She will be open to the public starting 3/12 at 3P. Due to COVID restrictions, we recommend making a resy: https://t.co/L4Zpbfdpna pic.twitter.com/npUiZID5p0 — City Point (@CityPointBKLYN) March 10, 2021

The sculpture is the first of two planned Ginsburg statues. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans for a different Brooklyn statue in the days following Ginsburg’s death in September.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has also vowed to honor the late justice with a memorial in the city.