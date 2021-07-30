2 injured after roof collapses at Brooklyn construction site: FDNY

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brooklyn roof collapse

A roof collapsed at a Brooklyn construction site July 30, 2021 (Left: Citizen App | Right: FDNY)

PROSPECT-LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — Two people were injured during a collapse at a Brooklyn construction site Friday afternoon.

Authorities were called to 439 Lincoln Rd. in the Prospect-Lefferts Gardens neighborhood around 1:12 p.m., FDNY said.

About 12 FDNY units and 60 members were at the scene where a roof had collapsed, fire officials said.

Two workers were removed from the site and were taken to the hospital in serious condition, FDNY said.

AIR11 was over the scene:

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

