CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A fire broke out in a vacant Brooklyn building under construction Wednesday morning, according to the FDNY.

The two-alarm fire broke out on the first floor of the building at 955 Park Place at around 5:20 a.m., officials said. The building’s entire roof collapsed and heavy smoke was seen coming from the roof as firefighters worked to contain the blaze, according to video footage.

The roof of a nearby building also collapsed as the fire spread to nearby structures.

It was unclear if there were any injuries.