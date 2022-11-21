Police are lookin for a group of suspects who allegedly robbed a Brooklyn home on Nov. 2, 2022, police said. (NYPD)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group broke into a 21-year-old man’s Brooklyn home and stole several valuable items earlier this month, police said Monday.

The suspects entered the victim’s residence near Fulton Street and Throop Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Nov. 2 at around 4 a.m. and threatened him with a knife and gun, police said. The thieves then took the victim’s laptop, cellphone, AirPods, and sneakers, police said.

The NYPD provided photos of the suspects but descriptions were not provided.

