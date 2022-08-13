Mango the dog was stolen in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Aug 10, 2022. (PIX11)

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man in Brooklyn had his dog stolen from him when he was unable to give a trio of robbers any money, police said.

The dognapping happened in front of 100 White Street in East Williamsburg around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the NYPD.

The 29-year-old victim was on a walk with his dog Mango, a 12-year-old black and brown female Chihuahua/Terrier mix, when one of the robbers tackled him into a fire hydrant.

The robber demanded money from the victim. The man told them he didn’t have any money on him, so the robbers took his dog instead, police said.

The three suspects (pictured below) were last seen fleeing to 120 Humboldt Street. So far, no arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).