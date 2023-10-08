BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — One of two suspects was arrested after two men were robbed inside a Brooklyn home on Thursday, police said Sunday.

The thieves went into the house on 55th Street and Ninth Avenue in Borough Park and threatened the victims with a gun at around 7 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspects stole $2,000 in cash and a cellphone from the men, police said. The victims, ages 36 and 58, were not injured.

The robbers left the house after the incident, police said.

One of the suspects was arrested Friday, police said. Anthony Rodriguez, 21, was charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon. criminal trespass, and criminal possession of stolen property, authorities said.

Police released a photo of the second suspect sought in the incident.

