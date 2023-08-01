BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group of robbers held up a Brooklyn smoke shop last week, making off with thousands of dollars in merchandise, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened at the Stanwix Convenience Smoke Shop on Stanwix Street in Bushwick just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the NYPD. The crew threatened a 22-year-old store worker with a gun before hopping over the counter and taking marijuana products and other items worth about $3,000, police said. There were no injuries.

The thieves then ran from the store, police said. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).