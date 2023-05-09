Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a gas station robbery Thursday night.

Three men entered the Allegiance gas station on 86th Street around 2:29 a.m., according to the NYPD. One of the suspects brandished a knife, demanding money from the gas station employee while another suspect stole $1,200 cash from the register and the third suspect acted as a lookout, police said. The suspects then fled the scene toward McDonald Avenue.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).