PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two suspects forced a 67-year-old woman to withdraw nearly $3,000 from an ATM in Brooklyn, authorities said.

The woman was waiting at a bus stop near Fifth Avenue and Dean Street in Park Slope when the suspects threatened her at around 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 2, according to the NYPD. The suspects then led the woman to an ATM and forced her to take out $2,800, police said.

The victim was not injured.

The suspects, a man and a woman, were last seen running southbound on Flatbush Avenue after the incident, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the woman sought in the incident.

