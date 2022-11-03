BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A thief punched a Bushwick discount store employee in the face Wednesday when the worker confronted him about trying to leave without paying for his merchandise, police said.

The robber entered the shop on Broadway near Jefferson Street around 6 p.m., grabbed some items, and tried to walk out without paying, authorities said. When the victim, 28, stopped him, the crook punched him in the face, then ran off, officials said. The victim was treated by EMS at the scene for a minor injury.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the assailant, releasing a surveillance photo of him.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.