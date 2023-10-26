BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A robber punched a 67-year-old worker in the head before stealing cash from a Brooklyn restaurant early Wednesday, police said.

The suspect attacked the employee at Yi Min Kitchen at 3821 Fort Hamilton Parkway in Borough Park at around 6:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The thief took an unknown amount of money from the register before running off, police said.

The suspect was last seen heading northbound on Fort Hamilton Parkway. There have been no arrests.

It was unclear if the worker received medical attention.

