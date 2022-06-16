CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man pepper-sprayed a worker before stealing some items at a Brooklyn smoke shop, police said.

The suspect first went inside the store in the vicinity of Pennsylvania and Atlantic avenues and asked the 22-year-old employee, who was behind the counter, regarding store merchandise at around 1:30 p.m. on May 16, authorities said. He went out of the store and came back again shortly. When the employee walked to a back closet, the man jumped over the counter, pulled out a can of pepper spray and sprayed her in the face, video of the incident showed.

WATCH: A man pepper-sprayed a smoke shop worker in Brooklyn before stealing merchandise worth $1,800, police said. pic.twitter.com/inkV9xr0Fk — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) June 16, 2022

The suspect took a bag containing numerous CBD products, worth a total value of $1,800, out of the store and fled the scene, according to officials. The victim was treated on the scene by EMS for eye irritation.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect, who they described as being around 5 feet, 10 inches, 180 pounds, of medium build and with short hair. They released footage of the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).