BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A robber shot a pizza shop worker in the leg in Brooklyn Tuesday night, police said.

The gunman walked into Rocco’s Pizza at 330 Halsey St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 9:30 p.m. and asked the worker to hand over the money, according to the NYPD. When the 44-year-old employee refused, the suspect shot him in the leg and ran out of the store, police said.

The shooter then stole a man’s cellphone at gunpoint a few blocks from the pizzeria on Macon Street, officials said. Officers arrested the suspect at the second crime scene.

The pizzeria worker was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The other victim was not injured.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).