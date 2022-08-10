BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A robber smashed a 70-year-old laundromat employee in the head with a hammer, police said Tuesday.

The robber went into an East 98th Street laundromat around 5 a.m. on Aug. 4, then headed to the back and took what seem to be bottles of bleach or detergent. Video shows the employee appear to grab the man and try to stop him. The robber used a hammer and bashed the worker repeatedly in the head.

After the attack, the robber dropped the items he’d been trying to steal and fled the Brownsville laundromat with the hammer. No arrests have been made. Police have asked for help identifying the man.

Emergency medical services responded to the laundromat. The victim was treated for lacerations to his head.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).