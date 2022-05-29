DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A robber attacked as a 44-year-old man sat on a Brooklyn stoop, stealing the victim’s cellphone and $6,000, police said Saturday.

The victim was on his phone while sitting near Bay Ridge and 13th avenues early on May 22, police said. An attacker pushed the victim to the ground and repeatedly punched and kicked him. He grabbed the man’s cellphone and wallet before fleeing westbound on Bay Ridge Avenue.

Police said the victim suffered bruises and lacerations to his face. He refused medical attention.

Officials asked for help identifying the attacker. He has a medium build, a beard and short, dark hair. The man was last seen wearing a white surgical mask, a black long sleeve t-shirt with graphics on the front and back, black jeans and black sneakers.

Robber beats man sitting on stoop Brooklyn, steals $6,000: NYPD https://t.co/FJddpHsQdt pic.twitter.com/bRcZ997t7m — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) May 29, 2022

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).