BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A robber hit a man in the head with a knife pommel on a Brooklyn street a few weeks ago, police said Tuesday.

The suspect attacked the victim, 34, from behind while he was walking near 279 Woodbine St. in Bushwick at around 8:25 p.m. on Oct. 29, according to the NYPD. The thief then took the man’s wallet and backpack before running off, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was last seen heading westbound on Woodbine Street.

There have been no arrests.

