BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An Uber driver was robbed by two passengers in Brooklyn last week, police told PIX11 News on Friday.

A 41-year-old Uber was driving with two passengers in his car on Nov. 24 at around 11:20 p.m. when the incident happened, authorities said. When the driver reached Stuart Street and Avenue S, the suspects stole two phones and ran out of the car.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

