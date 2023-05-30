NEW YORK (PIX11) — The U. S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of 35-year-old Timothy Taylor.

Taylor has been named as a person of interest in the murder of his ex-wife, Bronx native Tishawn Folkes-Taylor, who was found dead in her Schenectady, New York, home over the weekend.

Folkes-Taylor’s family told PIX11 News her three young children were home during their mother’s killing.

“Her 6-year-old child witnessed her mother being taken from this earth. They are devastated right now,” explained Stephanie McGraw, a domestic violence advocate now working with the Folkes-Taylor family.

Speaking with PIX11 News by phone, Folkes-Taylor’s brother said his sister had an active restraining order against her ex-husband, and there was a history of domestic abuse.

The family is now concerned that Taylor is still at large, saying he knows where they live.

Taylor is also wanted for questioning by detectives in Brooklyn after his girlfriend, 37-year-old Theresa Gregg, was murdered inside her Williamsburg apartment earlier this month.

Gregg’s own children dialed 911 after finding their mom unresponsive, bleeding from several puncture wounds, according to police sources.

Gregg was an officer for the New York City Department of Homeless Services.

“She was a hard-working mom, working for the city, helping the homeless, and being an advocate of the homeless,” said former DHS peace officer Juan Beltran.

Schenectady police are asking anyone with information on Taylor’s location to call their dispatch center at (518) 630-0911 or their TIPS line at (518) 788-6566.