CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A retired NYPD officer died in a Brooklyn fire on Monday, police said.

The man, 76, died at the scene of the Union Street blaze, an NYPD official said. His name has not yet been publicly released.

The fire started on Union Street near Rochester Avenue around 2 p.m., official said. It was under control within the hour.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blaze.