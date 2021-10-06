BROOKLYN — A Queens man accused of sex trafficking, drugging, beating and holding a young woman against her will for nearly a month was indicted Tuesday, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Walter Pinckney, 25, was arraigned on a nine-count indictment where he is charged with sex trafficking, promoting prostitution, assault, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and unlawful imprisonment, according to the district attorney.

Investigation determined that between May 11 and June 6 Pinckney allegedly forced a 24-year-old woman he met through mutual friends to work as a prostitute after taking sexually suggestive photos of her and posting them in advertisements on sites like megapersonals.com and skipthegames.com, offering sex in exchange for money.

When the victim said she didn’t want to work in prostitution, Pinckney hit her, according to officials. The abuse allegedly escalated, including an instance where the suspect placed both of his hands around her neck and restricted her from breathing.

He set up numerous dates for the victim across New York City and gave her adderall and ecstasy to keep her awake, sometimes for up to three consecutive days, according to the investigation.

During one occasion, the victim was tasered by another woman and then beaten by Pinckney after leaving a date and not waiting to be picked up, suffering bruising and broken ribs.

The woman was taken to an East Flatbush house where she was not given food or water and her wrists and ankles were bound with an electrical cord. She was able to break free on June 6 and run to a local corner store where she called 911.

Pinckney faces up to 25 years in prison and would be required to register as a sex offender, if convicted.

“This young woman allegedly suffered horrific abuse at the hands of this defendant. Thankfully, she was able to escape and get help. We must continue to do all we can to raise awareness of human trafficking and to prosecute those who engage in this appalling crime,” District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.