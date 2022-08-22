BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens man is accused of raping one of the two women he recruited to perform $50 sex acts on clients at a Brooklyn massage parlor, authorities said Monday.

Flushing resident Guiyang Xu, 66, was indicted on sex trafficking, labor trafficking, rape, and sexual abuse charges for forcing the massage parlor employees, 44 and 38, into prostitution, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

In May, prosecutors said the defendant then allegedly raped the 38-year-old victim at the Rose Ssa in Bay Ridge. The woman reported the incident and Xu was arrested shortly after.

“This defendant allegedly coerced, exploited and horrifically abused vulnerable women, forcing them to have sex for money, tightly controlling their lives, and threatening harm and humiliation if they left,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

The women worked at Rose Spa after responding to an ad looking for massage therapists in April. Shortly after they began work, Xu told the victims they were expected to provide certain sexual favors, including intercourse and masturbation, officials said. The sex acts cost about $50.

The women slept, ate, and lived at the 24-hour spa. They used the passage tables as beds and were dependent on Xu for food. The victims were forced to wake up at all hours of the night to service clients and sometimes had their wages withheld and threatened if they refused, authorities said.

In June, an undercover cop visited the spa where another woman agreed to perform a sex act on the officer. Xu allegedly witnessed the interaction, officials said.

The defendant was arraigned Monday on a 24-count indictment in which he is charged with sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking, labor trafficking, attempted labor trafficking, third-degree promoting prostitution, first-degree attempted rape, and related charges.

He was ordered held on bail of $500,000 bond or $100,000 cash. His next court date is Oct. 7.