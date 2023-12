NEW YORK (PIX11) — One Queens family is getting ready to participate in a time-honored tradition that has been around for more than 100 years on Coney Island.

The New Year’s Day Plunge helps raise money for those in the Coney Island community. This year, the Alvarado-Castillo family is taking the plunge in honor of the patriarch of the family, Ernesto Genaro Castillo who passed away.

