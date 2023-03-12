WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A robber attacked a 50-year-old woman before stealing her purse in Brooklyn on Tuesday, police said.

The victim was walking near Harrison Avenue and Gerry Street in Williamsburg at around 11:15 a.m. when the thief came up from behind and shoved her to the ground, according to the NYPD. The suspect also kicked the woman while she was down before running away with her bag, which had an iPhone 11 worth $1,500 and about $40 in cash, police said.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene. The assailant was last seen running northbound on Gerry Street, police said.

The suspect is about 6-feet tall with a medium build and was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black t-shirt, black pants, white sneakers, and a black hat with white lettering on the front.

