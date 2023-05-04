BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A protest is planned in Brooklyn Thursday evening over the chokehold death of Jordan Neely in New York City earlier this week.

The protest is planned at Barclays Center at 7 p.m., according to a flyer circulating on social media. The flyer is critical of the NYPD, which hasn’t filed charges in connection to Neely’s death on a subway train on Monday.

Another subway rider put Neely in a chokehold after Neely boarded a train in Manhattan and started acting erratically, according to a witness and police. Neely died from the chokehold, according to the city’s medical examiner, which ruled his death a homicide.

The 24-year-old man who allegedly killed Neely was initially taken into custody by the NYPD for questioning, but he was released without being charged, police said. That was before Neely’s death was ruled a homicide. Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is also investigating whether to bring charges.

Neely’s death prompted outrage after a video of the incident spread on social media. A protest was held Wednesday afternoon at the Broadway–Lafayette subway station where the 30-year-old Neely was killed.

Neely was showing signs of mental illness after he boarded the subway train the day he died, according to journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez, who recorded video of the incident that was shared on social media.

“I don’t have food, I don’t have a drink, I’m fed up … I don’t mind going to jail and getting life in prison … I’m ready to die,” Neely allegedly said, according to Vazquez.

A 24-year-old subway rider, who was also a Marine, according to authorities, then went up to Neely and put him in a chokehold.

Vazquez’s nearly four-minute video shows the 24-year-old subway rider holding Neely in a chokehold on the floor of the subway train. Two other men aided the rider at times in keeping Neely restrained. Other bystanders on the train stood around watching as Neely unsuccessfully tried to break free from the chokehold.

It was unclear why the group had moved to restrain Neely.

Around two minutes into the video, Neely appears to stop struggling. The 24-year-old man releases him from the chokehold about a minute later. The video then shows Neely unmoving on the floor of the train.

When officers responded to the scene, Neely was unconscious, police said. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

“This is a solemn and serious matter that ended in the tragic loss of Jordan Neely’s life,” a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said. “As part of our rigorous ongoing investigation, we will review the Medical Examiner’s report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records. This investigation is being handled by senior, experienced prosecutors and we will provide an update when there is additional public information to share.”

In the wake of Neely’s death, advocates have called attention to the need for more mental health services in New York City.

“This horrific incident is yet another reminder of Governor Hochul’s and Mayor Adams’ complete failure to provide the critical mental health services desperately needed by so many people in our city,” Dave Giffen, executive director with Coalition for the Homeless, said in a statement. “What’s more, the fact that someone who took the life of a distressed, mentally-ill human being on a subway could be set free without facing any consequences is shocking, and evidences the City’s callous indifference to the lives of those who are homeless and psychiatrically unwell. This is an absolute travesty that must be investigated immediately.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams released a statement Wednesday evening about Neely’s death.

“Any loss of life is tragic. There’s a lot we don’t know about what happened here, so I’m going to refrain from commenting further. However, we do know that there were serious mental health issues in play here, which is why our administration has made record investments in providing care to those who need it and getting people of the streets and the subways, and out of dangerous situations. And I need all elected officials and advocacy groups to join us in prioritizing getting people the care they need and not just allowing them to languish.”