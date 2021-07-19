A police sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting two women in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park on July 10, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — Police over the weekend released a sketch of a man police believe sexually assaulted two women, within hours of each other, in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park earlier in July.

According to the NYPD, around 1 p.m. on July 10, the man approached a 34-year-old woman inside the park, near the intersection of Prospect Park West and 5th Street, in the Park Slope neighborhood.

Police said he pushed her up against large rocks and put his hand over her mouth.

He held the woman’s arms together, pressed his body against hers and pulled out a condom wrapper, before threatening to hurt her, authorities said.

The man placed the wrapper on the rocks and let the victim loose, officials said. She ran away as he remained on the scene.

Less than five hours later, around 5:30 p.m., police said a 57-year-old woman walking in the same area of the park came across the same man masturbating.

After she walked past the man, he began to follow her, according to the NYPD.

When the woman turned around to check if the man was still following her, he suddenly ejaculated on her torso and arm, police said.

The woman immediately fled the scene, while the unidentified man again remained.

The NYPD released the above police sketch of the man they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify him.

Police described him as standing about 6 feet tall, between the ages of 25 and 30, with facial hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).