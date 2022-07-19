PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was found fatally stabbed inside Prospect Park and a suspect arrested on a murder charge, according to authorities.

Miguel Andrews, 37, was found unresponsive with stab wounds to his torso and arms at the northern tip of the park near Grand Army Plaza around 2:30 a.m. Monday, officials said. Andrews, who was described by police as homeless, was found by officers responding to a 911 call of a man in need of medical aid.

First responders rushed Andrews to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

Anthony Dejesus, 28, was arrested a short time later, according to police. Dejesus, of Yonkers, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities did not disclose a suspected motive in the slaying.