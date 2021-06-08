Brooklyn Pride 2021 is Brooklyn Pride’s 25th Anniversary!

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams joined representatives from Brooklyn Pride, Inc. Tuesday, to celebrate the beginning of Pride Month by raising the Progress Pride Flag at Brooklyn Borough Hall.

The Progress Pride Flag incorporates design elements to honor and represent members of color in the LGBTQ community, transgender and non-binary conforming individuals, and those living with HIV and AIDS.

It is the first time this flag will fly above Brooklyn Borough Hall.

The ceremony is part of a week-long slate of events honoring Pride Month in the borough.

It will pay tribute to the contributions of the LGBTQ community in Brooklyn and beyond.

After a week of virtual and in-person events, Brooklyn Pride Day will be Saturday, June 12th.

For a full list of events and to register, visit BrooklynPride.org