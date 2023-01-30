RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Powerball jackpot is now $613 million, but there’s some extra excitement over in Brooklyn after there was a $1 million winning ticket in Red Hook over the weekend.

“Congratulations to whoever won!” shouted Leonora Peterson, a Red Hook resident. “I’m so happy for you!”

As of Monday afternoon, the ticket was still left unclaimed.

“Somebody hit for a million dollars up in Red Hook, man,” said Jenny Rosa, another Red Hook resident. “Who is it? I’m their friend forever!”

The winning ticket was sold at Lil Larry’s Liquor & Wine on Lorraine Street. The owner’s first reaction?

“Oh my god,’” Larry said. “‘I’m checking my own tickets.’”

David Roman is an employee and bought some tickets for himself.

“It could’ve been anybody from the neighborhood or somebody passing by from work,” Roman said.

PIX11 News being at the liquor store drew up some more excitement.

“You made me want to come back!” one customer added. “Powerball!”

People in the neighborhood have big plans if they win Monday night’s drawing.

“If it was me, I’d have season tickets to the Knicks game,” said Jacqueline Mann. “Go Knicks!”

Some say they would move away.

“If it was me, I would leave out of this hood right away,” said Peterson. “Yes!”

Others would be quite generous.

“I’ll share this with you,” Jorge Rivera said as he held up his ticket. “All I need is another MetroCard and the rest is everybody else’s.”

Monday night’s drawing is at 11 p.m.

