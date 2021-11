Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A grenade may have been found in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.

A person reported a possible grenade to police around 1 p.m. near Fourth Avenue and 39th Street, official said.

The device was under investigation.

The Emergency Management advised people to expect traffic delays, road closures, mass transit disruptions and emergency personnel nearby. They asked people to avoid the area.

