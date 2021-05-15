Pop-up vaccination clinics hope to make getting the shot easy

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn — Organizers are thrilled by the numbers of people rolling up their sleeves and getting a Johnson & Johnson shot in the arm at a pop-up vaccination site in Prospect Park.

Close to 100 Brooklynites got the shot. No appointment was needed and there were few complaints.

“I just walked in, it took five minutes. It was very easy,” Ainka Munroe, out for a jog in Prospect Park, told PIX11 News.

The COVID-19 numbers from across New York State continue to be encouraging with 40 straight days of decline and a 1.18 Positivity rate, the lowest since mid-October.

“Our progress on vaccinations is remarkable, and with about half of all New Yorkers now having received at least one dose of the vaccine, we are steadily moving towards the light of the end of the tunnel,” said Gov. Cuomo.

Given this progress, some restrictions are being lifted on Wednesday, May 19;

indoor social gathering limits increase to 250.

outdoor residential gathering limit is removed

indoor residential gathering limit increases to 50.

large scale indoor venue capacity increases to 30% and large outdoor venue capacity increases to 33%.

But still there is confusion about mask wearing. The CDC said Thursday that vaccinated people can go maskless both indoors and outdoors, but Gov. Cuomo didn’t the greenlight.

Many vaccinated people in Prospect Park still have questions.

“You can’t tell who is vaccinated and who isn’t,” said Victoria Curry, another Prospect Park visitor. “So how do you know?”

There will be another popup in Prospect Park and in Central Park Sunday. Both are run by NYC Department of Health.