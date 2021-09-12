Pop Smoke’s Brooklyn gravesite vandalized

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rapper Pop Smoke shot and killed in Hollywood Hills, reports say

BROOKLYN — Pop Smoke’s Green-Wood Cemetery gravesite in Brooklyn was vandalized over the weekend, police said.

The report about problems at his crypt came in to the NYPD on Saturday morning, officials said. Vandals apparently tried to drag Pop Smoke’s casket out and smashed his crypt.

The rapper, 20, was shot and killed in the Hollywood Hills in February of 2020.

Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, was originally from Brooklyn. His came just days after the release of his new mixtape, “Meet the Woo 2.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

