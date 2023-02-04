BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are warning clubbers about a pickpocketing spree that took place at two popular nightclubs in Brooklyn last month.

Four different pickpocketing incidents were reported at Elsewhere and Avant Gardner between Friday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the NYPD. During each pickpocketing, the thief bumped into the victim and stole their possessions.

A 26-year-old woman’s iPhone was stolen from inside her purse at Elsewhere on Jan. 20.

A 24-year-old woman at Avant Gardner had her credit card stolen from inside her front right pants pocket on Jan. 20.

A 22-year-old woman’s iPhone was taken from her front right pants pocket at Elsewhere on Jan. 21.

A 23-year-old man’s wallet was stolen from his right jacket pocket at Avant Gardner on Jan. 22.

The pickpocketing spree has been tied to three people who made unauthorized purchases with a credit card stolen from the man at Avant Gardner on Jan. 22, according to police. The trio was seen on surveillance video inside of the Wine & Liquor Superstore at the Throggs Neck Shopping Center in the Bronx on Jan. 22.

The NYPD is searching for three people tied to a pickpocketing spree at two Brooklyn nightclubs between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22, 2023. (Courtesy: NYPD)

No arrests have been made. The NYPD asked for help identifying the trio seen in the surveillance photo and video above.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).