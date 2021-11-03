CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Two suspects were on the run early Wednesday after exchanging fire with police in Brooklyn, after the pair fled an earlier traffic stop in a possibly stolen vehicle, according to the NYPD.

Police said it all started around 4:15 a.m. when officers tried to pull over the potentially stolen vehicle they noticed was driving recklessly on the Jackie Robinson Parkway, near Jamaica Avenue in the Cypress Hills neighborhood.

However, the vehicle with two individuals inside sped off, fleeing from the attempted traffic stop, authorities said.

About 20 minutes later, different NYPD officers noticed the same car near nearby, at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and Wyona Street, according to police.

When those officers approached the car, at least one of the suspects opened fire, shooting toward the cops, the NYPD said.

According to police, the officers’ NYPD SUV ended up striking a parked vehicle. It appeared the officers returned fire, shooting toward the suspects’ vehicle.

Authorities on the scene after NYPD officers exchanged fire with suspects in a possibly stolen car who had fled an earlier traffic stop early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, according to the NYPD. (AIR11/PIX11 News)

The two suspects hopped out of their car and fled on foot, authorities said. It was not known if either of them were wounded.

The officers were not shot, but did suffer minor injuries from crashing into the parked vehicle, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

No arrests had been made, as of Wednesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).