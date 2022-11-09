CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

At least one officer was hit by the car, police said. Six officers were taken to the hospital in connection with the incident, but it wasn’t immediately clear why all of them needed to be treated. None of the injuries were considered serious.

Everything started around 2 p.m. when police tried to pull over a black Mercedes with three people inside near Rockaway Parkway and Shore Parkway. The officers were reportedly suspicious of the car and its possible involvement in a recent shooting.

The driver allegedly hit the gas as officers approached, officials said. Police found the car about a mile and a half way from where the shooting happened.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old man. Officials have not yet said if he was the driver or a passenger in the Mercedes.

This is not the first shooting involving police this week. An off-duty NYPD officer came under gunfire on an Astoria street early Wednesday. Early on Tuesday, an off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street.