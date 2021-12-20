Police shoot allegedly armed man in Brooklyn: NYPD

Police shot and injured a suspect early Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, after responding to a call for an armed man in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, the NYPD says. (Citizen App)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police in Brooklyn opened fire on a man allegedly armed with a weapon early Monday morning, according to the NYPD.

The incident occurred on Eastern Parkway, near the corner of Utica Avenue, in the Crown Heights neighborhood, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Police said officers responded to a call around 4:15 a.m. reporting a man armed with a weapon in the area. It was unclear what the weapon was.

At least one officer discharged their weapon, wounding the allegedly armed man, according to authorities.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries and his condition were not immediately known.

It was unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.