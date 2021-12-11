Police searching for suspect in six separate Brooklyn robberies

One suspect is sought in six separate robberies or attempted robberies, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — One suspect has committed six robberies between Oct. 29 and Nov. 14, police said Saturday.

In some of the incidents, the man displayed a firearm, police said.

The first incident took place about 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 29, police said. The suspect approached a 24-year-old man on Troutman Street and displayed a firearm before stealing the victim’s cellphone and cash. Police estimated the stolen items were worth more than $800.

The suspect fled on foot after the incident.

A little more than a week later, on Nov. 7, the same suspect followed a woman inside a residence near Evergreen Avenue and Jefferson Street at about 1:11 a.m.

Police said the suspect pushed the 23-year-old woman up against a wall and then stole her cellphone, jewelry and cash.

Police valued the stolen items at about $1,375.

On Nov. 10, the suspect approached a 23-year-old woman on Cedar Street at about 1 a.m. Police said he pointed a firearm at her, demanding cash.

The man stole both the victim’s purse and phone, valued at about $562.

The man struck again on Nov. 12 at approximately 2 a.m., approaching a 22-year-old woman near Central Avenue and Troutman Street. Police said he pointed a firearm at her, but the victim was able to push him away.

No property was stolen in that incident.

The suspect attempted two more robberies on Nov. 14, police said.

In the first, at about 1 a.m., he entered a residence near Central Avenue and Troutman Street, following a 26-year-old woman.

The suspect demanded cash, and the victim displayed a Taser. Police said the victim then “sparked” the Taser and refused to give the suspect cash, which caused him to flee.

No items were stolen, police said.

Ten minutes later, police said he approached a 24-year-old woman near Evergreen Avenue and Himrod Street and pointed a firearm at her. According to police, the man also shouted verbal remarks at her before fleeing the scene.

No property was taken in the sixth incident.

Police said no injuries were reported as a result of any of the six incidents.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).