Police searching for group who robbed 16-year-old girl in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN — Police are investigating a group of people who robbed a 16-year-old girl in Brooklyn Sunday.

The incident took place on Avenue U at around 8:55 p.m. The victim was waiting at the bus stopped when she was approached by the group. One individual approached the victim from behind, grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground.

The group then began to pour an unknown liquid over her, causing her to drop her cellphone to ground and flee the location.

No arrests have been made. Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.