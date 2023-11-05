BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for a Brooklyn mother and her 4-year-old son after the woman allegedly violated a custody order and took him from North Carolina last month, police said Sunday.

Jozlynn Parker, 28, was visiting her son, Taiden Baker, in North Carolina before disappearing with the toddler on Oct. 21, according to the NYPD. The mother and child were last seen near 338 Chester St. in Brownsville, Brooklyn at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Authorities said Parker does not have legal custody of the boy and is wanted for violating a North Carolina court order.

The boy is about 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has brown eyes and long black hair.

