PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The NYPD is searching for two drivers who fatally struck a 61-year-old man in Brooklyn last month, police said Wednesday.

The victim, Stewart Haliburton, was hit at the intersection of Dean Street and Washington Avenue in Prospect Heights on July 10 at around 2:15 a.m., officials said. The first vehicle was traveling northbound on Washington Avenue when it struck the pedestrian. Police believe a second car then hit the victim at the same location.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died. Neither car remained at the scene, police said.

Authorities released surveillance video of the cars sought in the incident. Cops are searching for a late-model white Toyota Rav 4 that had front-end damage after the incident. The second vehicle is a small black SUV, but the make and model are unknown, police said.

